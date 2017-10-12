Graham Beirne owns one of the most expensive houses on Christchurch's most expensive street - and the only way he plans to move is "in a wooden box."

Fendalton's Heathfield Ave has just been named the most expensive in the city, with a $2.7 million average property value.

There are fewer than 20 houses on the tree-lined cul-de-sac, most of them two-storey villas hidden behind big gates and security cameras.

Beirne, a businessman, developer and director of Chevron Quality Cars, and a well-known racehorse owner, bought the section about 14 years ago and built the house on it. He said he knew most of the neighbours, and loved many things about the street.

"Unquestionably, the trees, it's very green. And the location, on a culdesac, means it's very quiet," he said.

His property is currently valued at $5.8m - $2.5m for the land, and $3.3m for the house. The rates alone cost almost $30,000 per year.

The property is almost 3000 sq m, and the house is 820 sq m. He said his wife designed the house in southern American style, with palatial columns and a grand, sweeping staircase.

His son later bought the properties next door and across the road, and built on them.

Beirne said he regularly had real estate agents knocking on the door asking if the property was for sale.

"Over the years dozens of people have offered to buy it. But having my son and grandkids next door, and in this beautiful location, the only way they'll get me out is in a wooden box."

The list of highest-value streets has been released by property data service Homes.co.nz, and is based on property valuations.

The top five most expensive streets in Christchurch were all in the north-west of the city.

Two lanes in Northwood were second and third highest-priced - Mayfly Lane, where the median value was $2.6m, and East Stream Lane, $2.2m.

Before the earthquakes, streets around Sumner and Redcliffs often featured on most-expensive lists. Searidge Lane in Sumner was Christchurch's most expensive street in 2012, when the median value there was $1.9m.

But they were significantly less expensive than the highest-priced streets in Auckland and Queenstown.

Auckland's Cremorne St in Herne Bay had a median value of $6.5m, while Queenstown's Hunter Rd had a median value of $4.6m.

Christchurch's most expensive streets:

• Heathfield Ave, Fendalton: $2.717m

• Mayfly Lane, Northwood: $2.639m

• East Stream Lane, Northwood: $2.273m

• Taunton Green, Papanui: $1.914m

• Bradnor Road, Fendalton: $1.868m