Emirates is pulling back from flying some routes out of this country but says it remains committed to Team New Zealand.

Airline president Sir Tim Clark said the it was a "no brainer" to continue sponsorship of the America's Cup holders.

"It's been a very successful sponsorship for us over many years," he said.

While the commercial deal had not been ironed out, the event was attracting a growing audience and that worked well for Emirates.

"The notion that the team should continue to be sponsored by Emirates is a classic no brainer - we will continue to do that."

He told the Herald that both the airline and Team NZ wanted the sponsorship to continue.

Emirates became the naming rights sponsor in 2004, after being persuaded by syndicate head Grant Dalton that it would be a good idea. Although the team suffered some massive disappointments until its triumph in Bermuda, Emirates has remained on board with undisclosed support likely to run into millions of dollars.

Today the airline announced it will quit flying from Auckland across the Tasman completely from next year although will retain its direct flight to Dubai and daily Christchurch to Sydney and Dubai flights.

Clark said it was possible Emirates could start another non-stop service from Auckland to Dubai although no time frame had been set.

The changes from March next year mean Qantas will increase the frequency of its services between the two countries, adding seven new return flights per week between Melbourne and Auckland and an extra two return services a week between Brisbane and Auckland.

Some of these services will be up-gauged from a 737 to a wide-body A330 aircraft, now being used on some Auckland-Sydney flights.