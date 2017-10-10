Event Cinemas at Westgate was caught selling alcohol to an under-age patron as part of a police operation.

The cinema had its liquor licence suspended for three days as a result of the controlled purchase operation conducted by the police in May.

A bar worker lost his management certificate for 28 days.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority this week published its decision online after releasing it to the parties last month.

The cinema is based in the Westgate shopping complex in Massey, Auckland.

Event Cinemas' parent in Sydney did not respond to a request for comment.