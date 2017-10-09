Wellington's Statistics House will be demolished after suffering damage in last November's Kaikoura earthquake.

A CentrePort spokesman confirmed the demolition will go ahead.

He said more information will be released at midday.

Several buildings in Wellington faced major damage in the quake, but Statistics House was particularly serious, due to the partial collapse of three floor units in the building.

A large beam in the ground floor also collapsed.

Following a Government review into how the building performed in the quake, Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith said the damage at Statistics House could have killed people, and that was unacceptable.

Having notified its shareholders and Statistics New Zealand of the decision, CentrePort will apply to Wellington City Council for consents to safely demolish the five-storey office block.

Chief Executive Derek Nind said they are pleased to have final certainty on the matter.

"We will start planning for the building's removal, working with our tenants, neighbours and other key stakeholders for its safe demolition."

CentrePort is still working with its engineers and insurers on the status of the BNZ building.