The owner of a bar in central Wellington is calling for a change to the liquor licencing system, after losing his business over a breach.

Don Cliburn said he has to close the doors on Orpheus Restaurant while he fights Wellington City Council and police for a new alcohol licence, as the business isn't profitable solely through the sale of food.

Cliburn said he didn't receive notices about his licence for the Allen St restaurant coming up for renewal in August, because they were sent to an address registered by his former business partner.

A spokesman from Wellington City Council confirmed several notices were sent, and Cliburn was also warned over the phone the day his licence expired.

He immediately applied for a new one, but kept selling alcohol while his application was processed, which could take up to seven weeks.

The breach was picked up by a licencing inspector the day after the paperwork expired.

The council is opposing the new licence because Cliburn knowingly broke the law, and Cliburn said he couldn't afford to keep operating while he waited for a meeting with the licencing committee.

"It's game over."

The restauranteer wants bar owners or managers to be able to get a temporary licence while they waited for their licence to be reinstated.

He felt it was unfair the establishment had had several licences before, yet was being treated as a first-time operator.

"Each case should be treated individually," he said.

"I'm sure I'm not the first person that has this has happened to, and I'm sure I won't be the last," he said.