Taranaki workers earned at least $100 a week more than they did last year; the highest median wage growth in the country, according to new Statistics New Zealand data.

The raw figures, which do not take into account tax or inflation, show that Wellingtonians earned more than anywhere else in the country each week.

Workers in the capital earned $1036 gross in the year to September 25, up 2.9 per cent on the same period last year.

They were followed by Aucklanders who earned $1010, up from $983 last year, a 2.7 per cent increase.

The highest-paid workers in the South Island were in Canterbury ($950 a week, up from $921) followed by Southlanders ($921 up from $903).

The only region to see a decline in weekly earnings this year was Waikato, where they fell 1.6 per cent from a median $921 a week to $906.

The lowest-paid workers in the country were in the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast regions, which are lumped together in the data, who pocketed $832 a week this year, a 2.7 per cent increase on last year.

This was followed by Northlanders, who earned $854, just $4 a week more than 2016.

In Taranaki, weekly median income rose from $844 to $959 in the year to September 25 - a 13.6 per cent bump on a year ago.

However, it follows a 6.2 decrease in weekly earnings the year before.

Overall, New Zealand workers earned an average median weekly income of $959, up from $924 in 2016 - a 3.8 per cent increase.

There was a 5 per cent increase the previous year and a 2.4 per cent bump the year before that.

In 2005, Kiwi workers were earning a median of $640 a week gross across all regions.