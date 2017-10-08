NZ Post has pulled its mail delivery buggies off the streets for repairs after discovering a fault.

The Paxster electric vehicles, which zip about the suburbs delivering mail, have a problem with their shock absorbers, NZ Post said today.

"After taking technical advice we have decided to take this precautionary and proactive measure. We take the health and safety of our staff very seriously," it said.

"We are undertaking the repair work this week, and expect delivery to return to normal in the areas where Paxsters operate shortly."

Advertisement

"The safety of workers is critical and it's a big decision which will see some disruption to services, mostly in urban areas," said Joe Gallagher, E tu industry coordinator.

Gallagher said it was also talking with NZ Post to ensure workers' incomes were not affected and that service disruption was minimised.