An Air BnB-style rental scheme for motor homes has grown by more than 120 per cent in the last year.

Mighway, a sharing scheme enabling owners to generate income when not using their vehicles, now has 600 listings in New Zealand. Owned by Tourism Holdings (thl), it has also launched in California.

thl chief executive Grant Webster said he was very happy with progress and he expected it to continue to grow.

Many owners are retirees, who have been paid more than $1million between them to date.

At one end of the spectrum Mighway income provides a way to cover costs relating to the vehicle (maintenance and so on) - at the other end, for some, renting out their vehicles via Mighway is a full-time job.

Because of the range of vehicles offered through Mighway there is wide range of pricing - from $55 a day for a two-berth camper through to $500 for modern six berth.

About 60 per cent of the bookings come from overseas. The large number of domestic bookings showed New Zealanders were keen on travelling around their own country, a Mighway spokeswoman said.

''One of the main benefits to guests is the unique opportunity to gain local insight and recommendations from owners - with authenticity, personalisation and local flavours becoming increasingly important throughout the travel experience.''

The platform was launched in 2015 and is tapping into a global sharing economy which is expected to grow significantly over the next few years - forecast to be worth US$335 billion (NZ$465 billion) around the world by 2025.

Vehicles rented through Mighway will be part of the independent testing undertaken by Vehicle Inspection New Zealand Ltd.

Thl has operations in New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Britain.

VINZ will provide the service directly in New Zealand and Australia, and will deliver the audits through other companies in Optimus Group (of which VINZ is a subsidiary) in markets where it does not have a direct presence.