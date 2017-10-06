Smartwatch Pay is the newest form of technology to hit the streets, but will it be a success? Sophie Elsworth road-tests Fitbit Pay.

A flick of the wrist is all it takes to pay at the checkout now.

Forgetting your wallet or phone is no longer a concern if you need to make a quick on-the-spot purchase.

I recently jumped on-board the ApplePay bandwagon and now feel pretty clever paying by phone at the checkout - it still manages to draw some attention from onlookers.

So why stop here, I thought I've give the newest payment technology to hit the streets in the form of Fitbit Pay a go.

They're the latest company to join the contactless payment bandwagon, but you do need their new Iconic Watch to get cracking.

In Australia, ANZ is one of several lenders to roll out the new latest technology this month, giving customers yet another payment option other than cash, card or phone.

I love to run so leaving home without having to carry a heavy smartphone is ideal for any dedicated fitness fanatic who at the end of a session needs to grab a coffee or bottle of milk from the corner store before heading home.

Sticking notes into my sportsbra or have the jiggling sounds of coins in my back pocket is irritating so going completely cashfree can make life easier.

With payment information linked up to the watch it's ready to roll, all it requires is a four-digit PIN each day so it's active and ready to be used at the checkout for the next 24 hours.

If I remove the watch during the day it will prompt me again for my PIN once it's back on my wrist - a good way to stamp out any crims who may get their hands on it.

On my first go I forget to flip my wrist upside down so the watch face is over the payment reader - this is important otherwise it won't work.

A fellow onlooker was quick to quiz me about what I was doing, eager to know how the watch works and what happens if it gets stolen.

It's payment capability can be deactivated through the ANZ app and if it's off my wrist it won't work anyway.

So it's already a good conversation starter.

It's as quick and easy to use as using "tap and go" card payments and at no time did I find it failed once I got into the swing of flicking my hand over at the point of sale. While shoppers may be a little anxious to use it at first, for the sporty ones it's sure to be popular, they will love the fact that don't have to carry money anymore when doing their daily exercise routine.

Now it's just a matter of time to see if people take it up.