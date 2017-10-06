The world's biggest passenger jet has been involved in a wild, hair-raising landing in severe crosswinds - and it was all caught on camera.

When landing in strong crosswinds, pilots will typically approach the runway with the plane at an angle to counteract the effects of the wind.

Northern Germany has been battered by hurricane-strength winds in recent days as storm Xavier swept across the country, killing seven people.

The worst of the damage has been concentrated in the northeast, with trains between Berlin, Hanover, Hamburg and Keil cancelled until further notice on Friday morning, The Local reports.

The YouTube user who captured the Emirates A380 in Dusseldorf in Germany described the landing as "extremely hard and extraordinary".

"I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary," said the user, who operates under the name Cargospotter.

He said the pilots had done an incredible job of controlling the plane, as it swung almost sideways on touchdown.

"At first it looked like a pretty normal crosswind approach but after touchdown the pilots tried to align with the runway which looked pretty incredible. I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown. You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out. This video shows the incredible skills of the pilots. Even after an unexpected wind gust after touchdown they managed to re-align with the runway."

An Emirates spokesman said: "Emirates flight EK 55 on 5 October 2017 landed safely in Dusseldorf under strong crosswind conditions. At no point was the safety of the passengers and crew on board compromised."