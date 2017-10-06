New Zealand travel company Jucy has had a victory across the Tasman, winning a role in a multi-million dollar, global marketing campaign to bring more younger travellers to Australia.

Jucy, which has accommodation and rental vehicles, will feature in Tourism Australia's latest A$5 million ($5.48m) global youth campaign, targeting young international travellers and working holidaymakers in key European markets including Britain, Italy, Germany and France.

Jucy CEO Tim Alpe said there was likely to be a spinoff for New Zealand as many travellers who went to Australia also came to New Zealand.

"Experience shows us that many of our Australian customers are also travelling to New Zealand, renting vehicles in both markets," he said.

His company has 1200 vehicles in Australia.

The company's experience with millennial travellers, and the similarity of target market, was a key factor in Jucy's selection by the Australian government agency.

"The Jucy brand has a high level of visibility across popular youth travel destinations throughout Australia. Around 40 per cent of our campervan customers in this market come from these four European markets and almost 60 per cent are aged under 30."

Knowledge in marketing to these travellers and working with social media influencers was an essential part of securing the contract, he said .

Jucy will supply campervans for Tourism Australia's digital news anchors and European influencers who will travel the country creating content to be used in the campaign.

Aussie News Today will be fronted by three young and charismatic Aussies - rugby player Nick Cummins (aka "The Honey Badger"), TV presenter Teigan Nash and former Home and Away actor Lincoln Lewis. It was launched on Sydney Harbour Bridge today.

Youth travellers represent 25 per cent of all international visitor arrivals to Australia (2.1m) and 46 per cent of visitor spend (A$18.7bn)

Their experience in the campervans in destinations including the Great Ocean Road, Gold Coast, Kangaroo Island, Red Centre and Tropical North Queensland, will feature in content posted across campaign channels such as Australia.com and Facebook.

Alpe said Jucy was experiencing a growth rate of more than 100 per cent in the past two years making it one of their fastest growing markets.

"After 10 years of development, the Australian market is performing extremely well for us, in the past two years alone we have increased our fleet size by 60 per cent and more than doubled the number of rental contracts to over 30,000 a year in the same time period," he said.

Alpe said the exposure from the international campaign would help lift its profile.

Jucy has 3000 vehicles in New Zealand and had grown into an international brand with accommodation and cruise tours.

He said his company also worked with Tourism New Zealand in marketing campaigns and by providing vehicles here for visiting journalists.