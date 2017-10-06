Key Points:

Talitha McEwan loves her sport - probably a little too much. She swims, does synchronised swimming, water polo, underwater hockey, hockey, cricket, and she's also a surf life saver. But it all costs money. "My mum said I was doing too many sports so either I give up something or make money. "So I started making soap." "We kept telling her that things cost money but it wasn't sinking in," says mum Veronika. "We don't want to raise children who don't realise the value of money." So the entrepreneurial 11 year old from Papamoa has been making all sorts of soaps, candles, bath salts, shampoo, conditioner, lip balm, face cream (even leather polish and furniture polish) since she was eight years old.

