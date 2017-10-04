The BBC has disclosed it pays male staff an average ten per cent more than female, as it promises to ban same-sex interview panels to get to grips with a lack of women in senior roles.

A study of the corporation's wages showed a 9.3 per cent median pay gap and 10.7 per cent mean between men and women, created largely by fewer senior management roles taken up by females.

The BBC said it was "not complacent" about the findings, pledging to end single-sex panels for job interviews and "strive for diverse shortlists" for each role.

It follows widespread condemnation for a significant gender gap in the pay of its stars, with two-thirds of its "talent" paid more than £150,000 being men.

Lord Hall, the director-general, said: "Fairness in pay is vital. We have pledged to close the gender pay gap by 2020 and have targets for equality and diversity on our airwaves.

"We have done a lot already, but we have more to do."

In a statutory report published today, Lord Hall and Anne Bulford, deputy director-general added: "The analysis of our gender gap figures shows that the majority of the gap has arisen because we have a lower proportion of women in leadership and senior roles in our organisation".

More than 62 per cent of the top pay quartile, according to the report, are men, with 58 per cent of the lowest quartile being women.

The BBC pointed out its pay gap compared with Office of National Statistics showing a UK average of 18.1 per cent, leaving the corporation significantly ahead of many other organisations.

In response, high-profile female broadcasters including Mishal Husain, Sarah Montague and Rachel Burden, issued a statement on behalf of network BBC Women, saying they would continue to support unions in campaigning for equality.

"The BBC needs to show that from now on individual cases brought forward by women, or any colleagues with reason to believe they have been discriminated against, will be swiftly and properly addressed," it said.

"Since unequal pay was first revealed at the BBC in July, we have seen too many examples of disparities, some of them in place for many years, which should be urgently rectified by BBC managers.

A second report, an equal pay audit for within the BBC undertaken by PwC and Eversheds, ruled that there is "no systematic bias" within the BBC on the sole basis of sex, pointing out "mixed" factors at play.

The audit does not take into account senior managers, on air editors, presenters or correspondents, with a separate investigation into on-screen talent pay due by the end of this year.

Specifically, it found that 123 job roles at the corporation had a median pay gap of more than five per cent in favour of men compared with 100 job roles with a significant median pay gap of in favour of women.

Another 162 roles had a pay gap in either direction of less than five per cent. Sir Patrick Elias, a former appeals court judge who oversaw the report, wrote that for pay gaps benefiting both men and women, "there is no justification in assuming that the difference is likely to be the result of sex discrimination".

He added: "The conclusion in the report that there is no systemic discrimination against women in the BBC's pay arrangements for these staff is, in my judgment, amply borne out by the statistical evidence and is further supported by the analysis of particular cases carried out by Eversheds."

Lord Hall said: "While today's reports show that we are in a better place than many organisations, I want a BBC that is an exemplar not just in the media but in the country - when it comes to pay, fairness, gender and representation - and what can be achieved.

"This is an essential part of modernising the BBC. And, if the BBC is to truly reflect the public it serves, then the makeup of our staff must reflect them."

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said the gender pay gap was still too big, adding: "We are currently reviewing a significant amount of cases brought to us by women members working in a range of roles who believe they are being paid less than male colleagues for similar work or work of equal value.

"Additionally some of those individuals are part of the workforce that was not considered by the BBC's equal pay audit that has reported today, instead coming under a separate 'on air' group which will not be reported on until the end of this year."