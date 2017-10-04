Want the hottest toys for Christmas? Or maybe you want a retro game. Whatever the goal, with some toys already in stores, shoppers may want to start planning their strategy.

That may mean buying the most popular toys whenever you can and focusing on deals afterward. After its bankruptcy filing, Toys R Us has promised business as usual, though there could be some wrinkles if nervous suppliers hold back on shipments.

"If you are looking at the top 100 toys, you need to buy it earlier than later," said Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of TTPM, an online toy review site. "If you are looking for a classic board game, you can shop later." The site offers shoppers information on the inventory of particular toys by store and also offers price comparison of toys.

Silver says that several toys like Spin Master's Luvabella, an interactive baby doll, and BB-8, a toy droid inspired by the "Star Wars" movie series, are hard to get right now.

Some tips for toy shopping this year:

GET THE HOT TOYS EARLY: Try shopping online to find out quickly if the item is available, Silver says. Also, it's good to follow retailers on Twitter, where some post when they get in their next order of certain hot toys in the final weeks before Christmas.

KNOW WHEN THE SALES ARE: If you can afford to wait, American and online stores offer toy discounts of up to 50 per cent and also bundle toy deals during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend in November. But the best time to get deals on basic toys is two weeks before Christmas, when toys are discounted up to 70 per cent, according to DealNews.com, a deal comparison website. Take advantage of deal trackers.

Overall, Amazon.com offers the lowest toy prices, according to Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing for the DealNews site, which combed deals during last year's holiday season.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LAYBY: For many shops, layby is a way to secure the popular toy for Christmas but pay it off in instalments.

Most shops will ask for a 10 or 20 per cent of the purchase price as a deposit for the item.