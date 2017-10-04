Google is borrowing from Apple's playbook as it takes on its rival in high end of the smartphone market.

The second generation of Google's Pixel phones unveiled this morning feature larger, brighter screens that take up more of the phone's front, changes that Apple is also making with its iPhone X scheduled to be released next month.

Both the Pixel XL and the 5-inch Pixel will also get rid of the headphone jack, something Apple did with the iPhone last year.

Google also souped up the already highly rated camera on the Pixel, boasting that it will take even better photos than the iPhone.

The smaller Pixel will sell for almost US$650, US$50 less than the iPhone 8. The Pixel XL will sell for almost US$850, or US$50 more than the iPhone 8 Plus. Prices for the iPhone X start at US$1,000.