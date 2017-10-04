A former McDonald's employee has shared a hack that he claims will get you the freshest meal at the stores every single time - and it is surprisingly simple.

All you have to do is ask for the receipt for your purchase.

According to Kamran Adan, who says he worked at one of the London branches of McDonald's for a year, staff give the freshest meals to those who ask for receipts, in case they're mystery shoppers.

He wrote on Quora that the store has two periods known as "Gapbuster Times" when mystery shoppers usually visit the store.

Advertisement

"Basically between 12-2pm and 5-7pm workers have to be extra careful because that is when gapbusters [mystery shoppers], who are paid, visit McDonald's restaurants and rate their experience," he wrote.

"This then goes to the overall store rating and every store manager will do everything to ensure this rating is as positive as possible."

He goes on to explain mystery shoppers always ask for receipts so they can get their purchase reimbursed by the company employing them.

"So if you ask for a receipt in that time everyone will be immediately alert that you could be a potential gapbuster and they'll make sure to serve you the freshest burger and fries and give you priority over everyone else."

A similar thread started on Reddit a while ago with a former KFC worker from Auckland sharing some secrets of what it's like to work at the fried chicken chain.