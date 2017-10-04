Construction companies, restaurants, an orchard, an electrician and a major trucking company are among 70 businesses sanctioned after exploiting migrant workers this year.

The businesses have been banned from hiring migrants for six months after harsher penalties for exploitation were introduced in April.

The crackdown on exploitation includes companies that did not provide adequate holidays, withheld wages or paid less than minimum wage, or breached aspects of the Employment Relations Act.

While many are bit players, major transport company Mainfreight was among those sanctioned and fined $3000 after it failed to provide employment agreements to three employees, according to the Labour Inspectorate.

Mainfreight was banned from hiring migrants for six months, ending on October 28.

Other businesses include a Northland G.A.S. franchise that underpaid four staff, and a horticulture firm that failed to keep employment records for its asparagus pickers.

The rate of bans has slowed down - more than 50 of the businesses were stood down in the first three months after the law came into effect.

A University of Auckland report published before the law was introduced showed industries of concern included fishing, construction, dairy, horticulture, winegrowing, hospitality, international education and prosecution.