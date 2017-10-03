Before you type it out angrily: no, this isn't news. But it is a little bit funny and, following some of the horrible news of the last few days, we could all enjoy a bit of a laugh.

Especially considering this particular laugh is not at anyone's expense but at the expense of YouTube's automated captioning system.

The auto-caption seems to have trouble understanding the New Zealand accent.

As a result, an innocent video tutorial from Mitre 10 on how to restore your deck to its former glory becomes more salacious, at-least-PG-rated content.

The company says it is aware of the issue.

"YouTube obviously has an interesting interpretation of the Kiwi accent, which can catch people and machines out from time to time," a Mitre 10 spokesperson says.

"We'll be looking into options to review the YouTube auto-captions to make sure they are an accurate reflection of what's being said on screen."