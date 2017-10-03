Yahoo says that a 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts, tripling the number originally reported.

Yahoo last year said it believes "state-sponsored" hackers stole data from more than one billion user accounts in what was thought to be the largest data breach at an email provider.

Yahoo today revealed that all 3 billion of its accounts were impacted, three times what was originally reported.

The hack happened in 2013 but was only revealed last year.

Spark - which cuts its ties with Yahoo last year - this morning said it was looking into if or how its customers may be impacted.

Spark dropped Yahoo last year as its service provider for Xtra Mail after issues with security, phishing and spam, and is migrating the operation back to New Zealand.

The hack is believed to be separate to one which exposed 500 millon Yahoo accounts, which compromised up to 130,000 Spark customer emailed addresses.

- additional reporting: Associated Press.