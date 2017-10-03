Hamilton wants a piece of the Amazon action.

The global retail and e-commerce giant is planning a warehousing operation in Australia, and might consider setting up in New Zealand as well.

Hamilton City Council member Angela O'Leary is looking for a business romance for her city.

She says Hamilton has the three-billion dollar Tainui Ruakura Inland Port coming on stream in 2020, and huge amounts of industrial land.

Advertisement

O'Leary says she will be speaking to mayor Andrew King with the hope of setting up a taskforce to put together a package to present overseas to Amazon.