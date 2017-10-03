In the lead-up to a big sustainability event in Auckland tomorrow, Air New Zealand has appointed British ecological economist Professor Tim Jackson and carbon emissions policy specialist Dr Suzi Kerr to its sustainability advisory panel.



Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the panel provides guidance and critique for the airline and the new panellists brought further expertise in social, economic and environmental issues.



The new appointments offered a global perspective to support our board and executive as ''we challenge ourselves to drive our sustainability agenda forward''.



Jackson was at the forefront of research into sustainable economies, providing policy advice to numerous governments on prosperity and growth - as well as stimulating public engagement on sustainability issues as a media commentator and playwright.



Kerr said research was fundamental to building a robust approach to carbon policy and offsetting, and she's excited to share her expertise with the airline.



Air New Zealand's sustainability panel will meet in Auckland for the airline's annual sustainability breakfast event tomorrow.



Founder and director of not-for-profit Forum for the Future Sir Jonathon Porritt heads up the panel which comprises a number of New Zealand and international experts.

They include:



•Sir Jonathon Porritt, Co-Founder and Director, Forum for the Future (Britain)

•Dame Anne Salmond, New Zealand anthropologist, writer and distinguished professor of Maori Studies, University of Auckland (NZ)

•Sir Rob Fenwick CNZM, entrepreneur, business person and conservationist, chairman of Predator Free NZ and The Kiwi Trust (NZ)

•Brian Pearce, Chief Economist, International Air Transport Association (Switzerland)

•Dr Susanne Becken, Director of Griffith Institute for Tourism and Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith University (Australia)

•Dr Tim Jackson, Professor of Sustainable Development at University of Surrey and Director of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity (Britain)

•Dr Suzi Kerr, Senior Fellow at Motu and Adjunct Professor at Victoria University (NZ)



Previous panellists Derek Hanley and Suzanne Hunt finished their tenure on the panel earlier this year.