HSBC bank has launched a record low home rate of 3.87 per cent - but those who take it up must borrow at least $500k, or have investments worth over $100k with it.

The low rate is the latest offer from the bank which last year ran a special rate of 3.95 per cent - the lowest residential mortgage rate in New Zealand for over 50 years at the time.

Chris Russell, CEO of HSBC in New Zealand, said it was launching the rate to celebrate the bank being in operation in New Zealand for 30 years.

"In 1987, HSBC became the first overseas bank to be granted a banking license in New Zealand, and 30 years later New Zealand continues to be a strategically important market within HSBC's global network," he said.

The rate is for an 18-month fixed term.

The bank said the rate was only being offered for a limited time to new HSBC Premier customers, and existing HSBC Premier customers who borrow at least an additional $100,000.

An individual can qualify to become an HSBC Premier customer either via a minimum combined home loan of $500,000 or $100,000 in savings and investments with HSBC.

To qualify, customers have to provide an owner occupied property as all or part of the security.

The banks said minimum deposit and equity criteria also applied.

BNZ also reduced a home loan rate. Its 2-year carded fixed offer is now 4.69 per cent, 6 percentage points lower than its previous rate, to match its main rivals.