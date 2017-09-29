London's transport authority said Friday its commissioner will meet with the chief executive of Uber next week.

The meeting with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi comes after London transit authorities decided to strip the ride-hailing service of its license to operate in the British capital.

Uber said its new chief executive was "looking forward" to the meeting in London and wanted to work with city authorities to "make things right."

The city's transportation agency, Transport for London, said last week it would not renew Uber's license when it expires September 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility.

Among the factors considered by the regulator was Uber's "approach to reporting serious criminal offenses" and its use of software designed to evade the authorities.

Uber has said it plans to appeal the ruling and accused London's regulator of caving in to special interests "who want to restrict consumer choice."