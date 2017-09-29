Auckland Airport is back to full fuel capacity after a gas pipeline was damaged, leading to a drop in supply, affecting flights.

However the underground pipeline carrying fuel to Auckland Airport will only operate at 80 per cent while repairs continue.

Two weeks ago the airport's fuel supplies were cut to 30 per cent after supply was disrupted from the gas pipeline between Marsden Point and Auckland.

The 168km underground pipeline carries aviation fuel, petrol and diesel to holding tanks in Wiri, South Auckland.

Refining NZ reported a problem after a drop in pressure. It is believed a digger scraped the pipeline at Ruakaka, leading to corrosion.

It has yet to be confirmed when the damage occurred, and who caused it.

Dozens of flights out of Auckland Airport were cancelled as a result, affecting thousands of travellers, and some petrol stations ran out of fuel.

On Saturday Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins said fuel supply was back to 100 per cent- just in time for school holidays.

Fuel allocation had incrementally been increased to 80 per cent over the past fortnight while fuel transportation options were considered.

"Getting back to 100 per cent fuel allocation this morning is great news for the start of the school holidays," Collins said.

"It is the result of the co-operation between government and industry in managing a complex logistical exercise in moving fuel through alternative routes by land, air and sea.

"It should be noted that the Marsden Refinery to Auckland pipeline, while repaired, will be operating at 80 per cent capacity into the New Year. However, the industry is confident that the pipeline will be able to deliver the amounts of jet fuel airlines need to operate normally."

Trucks would continue transporting the 1.5 million litres of jet fuel stored at Wynyard Wharf until the tank is empty, which is expected to be towards the end of next week.

Petrol stations were no longer reporting outages.

"The fuel companies are looking at their logistics to ensure use of the pipeline and fuel being trucked in from outside of Auckland is balanced, and continues to ensure demand is met," Collins said.