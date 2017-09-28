Air New Zealand is selling 600 international flights for $600 each between 9am and 2pm today.

The flights, to destinations including Japan and Perth, went on sale this morning at airnewzealand.co.nz. However the company's website was initially down at 9am and "temporarily unavailable".

The "lolly scramble" flight sale celebrates a new marketing video about the tradition of handing out lollies on board the company's flights.

Return flights to Shanghai, Bali, Osaka, Tokyo, Perth, Ho Chi Minh City and Tahiti are either on sale now or being teased as coming soon.

Advertisement

Travel periods, a card payment fee of $35 and conditions will apply.