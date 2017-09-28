A British Airways flight attendant sacked over a racist rant had been fired from another airline for spitting in a passenger's cup of coffee, Mail Online can reveal.

Joanne Wickenden, 23, had her contract with budget airline Norwegian terminated after just three months for the disgusting behaviour on one of their flights.

A former colleague said she spat in the coffee after the passenger upset her on one of their flights from Gatwick Airport.

Wickenden left BA at the end of last year to work for Norwegian but was sacked in February. She rejoined BA soon afterwards as a long haul flight attendant.

Wickenden insisted she had done nothing wrong. She told MailOnline: "I wasn't sacked by Norwegian Air. I left to go back to BA."

A former colleague at Norwegian said Wickenden could be a sweet person but she was always "surrounded by drama".

This week the 23-year-old was fired by British Airways for a racist Snapchat video during which she mocked Nigerian passengers.

Wickenden has since claimed she resigned from BA before bosses could sack her and says he was framed by colleagues who released the Snapchat video.

She told Mail Online she was tired of flying and wanted to quit.

"I want to set the record straight. I wasn't sacked. I resigned," she said.

"I'd had enough and I didn't want to fly anymore."

Wickenden had sparked outrage in the short video clip where she made sexual remarks about Nigerian men and the size of their private parts while also mocking their accents.

During the one-minute clip she spoke of how how she was going to deal with passengers on the flight.

She said: "Alright, so all of yous are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do.

"And I'm here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?

"The upside is I'm going to Nigeria and there's gonna be bare B**, I'm joking, I'm joking.

All the Nigerians are gonna be there like 'gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef'."

"And I'm just gonna be there like, 'Sorry sir, we ran out of beef'.

"All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f****** upgrades because they haven't got enough leg room because their B**s are in their way. Big d**** like this swinging from side to side."

After the video went viral Wickenden, was suspended by the airline.

She has claimed colleagues were egging her on to impersonate Nigerian passengers and framed her by making it public.

Another source told Mail Online: "Joanne never takes responsibility for her actions. She was sacked from Norwegian for spitting in a passenger's coffee after they upset her.

"Nothing is ever her fault and when she was sacked said she was framed."

Prior to joining BA Wickenden had also worked for EasyJet, another low-cost carrier.

A spokesman for Norwegian said: 'We can confirm that Joanne Wickenden was employed for a period of approximately three months until February this year.

"We do not comment on personnel issues."