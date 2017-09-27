President Donald Trump is calling Facebook "anti-Trump." His tweet Wednesday comes days after the social media company agreed to provide material to congressional investigators probing Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @wapo were anti-Trump. Collusion?'

Trump's comments came days after Facebook said it will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators and make political advertising on its platform more transparent. Several committees are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also tweeted that "the people were Pro-Trump!" He adds: "Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring."

