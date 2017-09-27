Over the next two days, New Zealand's favourite chefs, foodies and butchers, have been tasked with sampling and judging over 500 sausages in a bid to find the nation's best.

The judging days will see a panel of 48 judges determine which 12 sausages go through to the final of the Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition on October 12.

The Supreme Award, People's Choice and competition medallists will be announced prior to National Sausage Day, October 20, a day that invites all Kiwis to celebrate a national icon.

Open to all meat retailers across New Zealand, the competition shines light on the smallgoods industry and pays tribute to those involved.

Extreme foodie and returning competition judge, Trudi Nelson says the competition puts those who deserve it on the map.

"Sausages are a Kiwi classic, this competition celebrates that by commending our New Zealand butchers.

Each year it is fantastic to see the flavour boundaries being pushed and innovation explored.

"Who would have thought foods such as pumpkin, feta and chives would ever be put into a sausage, let alone taste so good," says Trudi.

The competition includes twelve categories ranging from beef, pork and poultry to continental ready-to-eat, black pudding and gourmet.

Head technical judge, Matt Grimes says the competition is the premier event for New Zealand smallgoods producers.

"Each year the level of quality is raised and we see more and more top scoring sausages coming to the judging table.

"As judges, we first examine the visual appearance, then once cooked we look at the aroma, texture, composition and of course, the taste," says Matt.

Voting will then be opened to the public on October 13, to determine which finalist sausage will be named the People's Choice.

This event is being held at Smales Farm Business Park in Takapuna, Auckland and all are welcome.

At the competition awards evening, on October 19, five of New Zealand's best butchers will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most sausages produced in one minute as part of the 2017 Linking Championship, proudly supported by Devro and Dunninghams.