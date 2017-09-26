Two Auckland men have been charged with defrauding Ticketek of $60,000 with an invoice scheme.

The men, aged 51 and 35, were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today jointly charged with obtaining a pecuniary advantage dishonestly.

Court documents allege the men obtained a total of $59,873.29 through a series of invoices from Ticketek.

The alleged offending is said to have occured at several different times from January 2015 to January last year.

The pair will appear in court again on January 17 next year.