This could be the world's first broken Apple iPhone 8 Plus.

A hapless phone seller in China reportedly cracked a brand new iPhone 8 Plus as he prepared to sell the handset, which goes on sale today in 29 countries.

Pictures have emerged on Chinese social media, which apparently show a gold iPhone 8 Plus with a hole and crack marks on its all-glass back, reports Daily Mail.

The pictures, posted by Weibo user 'YeJi_mix' on September 21, show a gold iPhone 8 Plus appearing to have a cracked back.

A circular security tag can also be seen attached to a charging cable.

According to Sohu, the magnetic device broke the glass and left cracks around the phone.

A hole was left in the middle on the back of the phone and the logic board was exposed.

As the official release date of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are set to be on September 22, Sohu explained that the pictures were taken by a phone seller who was setting up the new phone for display.

The cost of an iPhone 8 Plus in China is set to be from 6,688 yuan (£748) (NZD $1,375); while in the UK the same handset will be sold from £799 (NZD $1,468).

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus - which come with 5.5 and 4.7-inch Retina HD screens - have been touted as "a huge step forward for iPhone."

The new devices will be available today and feature front and back glass panels, built-in wireless charging, and the "most powerful and smartest chip" ever in a smartphone.

The devices look similar to the last generation, but have glass on the front and back.

They are available in silver, space grey, and the new gold colour.

Made from aluminium and steel reinforced glass, the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also sealed to be resistant to water and dust.

Both devices also boast new stereo speakers that are 25 per cent louder than Apple's previous devices.

The new Apple phones are not just beautiful, but powerful as well.

They feature a new A11 Bionic 64-bit chip with two high performance cores that are 25 per cent faster than the A10 chip in the iPhone 7.

iPhone 8 Plus features

• 5.5-inch Retina HD display

• Water and dust resistant

• New speakers that are 25 percent louder

• Wireless charging

• Two dual 12MP cameras

• New portrait lighting mode that can alter lighting in an image by using AI to change lighting over the face

• New Color filters to make hues pop

• 4K video at 60 frames per second

• Improved slo-mo feature that reduces 1080 videos to 240 frames per second

• The A11 chip along with new sensors - f1.8 and f2.8 - on the back were designed for augmented reality.