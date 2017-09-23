Populations in all districts in the Horizons Regional Council region are experiencing a boom, providing opportunities for economic growth.

Latest figures in the regional economic report, compiled by Palmerston North City Council economic policy analyst Peter Crawford, show population growth for the region, including Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu, is the strongest in the 26 years that annual population estimates have been available.

The region is home to about 236,900 people - surpassing the previous high in the 1990s - and it comes off the back of increasing numbers since 2001.

The Horizons northwest area (Rangitikei, Ruapehu and Whanganui) has gone from a net loss from overseas migration of 366 people in the year ending June 2013 to net gain of 304 people in the year ending June 2017.

Mr Crawford says more immigration has been the primary contributor to the increase in population growth.

The improving growth trend for the region reflected the impact of stronger economic growth across the region, which was attracting more people from overseas, while the number of people leaving the region to move overseas remained at low levels.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Linda Stewart said the region must capitalise on growth and close the gap on national indicators such as GDP per capita and household earnings.

She hoped that in the year ahead there would be job growth in all districts in the region.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen the wider economy so that we can obtain sustainable growth that provides opportunities for families across the central North Island for the generations to come."

The results will send a clear message to central government, its agencies and investors in general, she said.

Ms Stewart said a skills shortage was already occurring in construction, distribution and logistics and IT.

"A coordinated approach is needed to ensure the education pipelines are geared up to accommodate our future needs and in the meantime we need to attract people with skills from outside our region."

Accelerate25 lead team facilitator Michael McCartney said the news of population and GDP growth across the region was satisfying.

"All the indicators are showing that further progress will occur in the years ahead so we should see an end to the decline in our rural townships."