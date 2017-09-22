Two cold remedies are being pulled off the shelves, because they contain black mould.
The urgent recall affects one batch each of Maxiclear Sinus & Pain Relief, and Maxiclear Cold & Flu Relief. Black mould - which has been identified as penicillin - has been found on the tablets.
People can contact AFT Pharmaceuticals or their pharmacy for a replacement or a refund.
The recall affects Maxiclear Sinus & Pain Relief- batch PPGEA7001A - and Maxiclear Cold & Flu Relief - batch PPGEB7001A.
Both products have expiry dates of February 2020.