Mark Zuckerberg says the company is withdrawing plans to create a new class of stock that would have let the him keep tight reins on the company even as he sold down his stake to fund his philanthropy.

A shareholder class-action trial over the stock reclassification in Delaware was to start next week. An attorney representing Facebook says the trial has been canceled.

The Financial Times reported that the social media giant is currently selling 75 million shares, worth $12.75 billion (NZ$17.3b).

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have committed to donating 99 per cent of their wealth in their lifetimes. The billionaire CEO said in a Facebook post that the couple plans to accelerate their work and sell more Facebook shares, sooner.

He says he can fund the philanthropy while keeping voting control of Facebook for "20 years or more."