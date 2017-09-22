Auckland fried chicken lovers, rejoice - there's a new KFC store opening in town.

The new restaurant will open in Fort St, in the Auckland CBD, and will be the first in the country to provide table service.

Customers will also be able to order their food directly via kiosks.

The chain's famous chip seasoning will be available on tables so customers can use to their own personal taste.

For those who suffer from late night fried chicken cravings, the new store will have extended trading hours to 2am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.