One of the bosses of the Masala restaurant chain which exploited its workers has been granted a visa to re-enter New Zealand, despite being banned from returning in March.

Joti Jain was sentenced to 11 months' home detention, 220 hours of community work and ordered to pay $58,000 in reparations in 2015 after admitting to immigration and exploitation charges, including workers being paid as little as $3 an hour.

The charges relate to workers at Masala restaurants in Mission Bay, Takapuna and Bucklands Beach in Auckland.

She served her home detention at her Remuera home, and had appealed against Immigration New Zealand's decision to deport her.

"Although Ms Jain's resident visa was cancelled and she left the country in March this year a decision was subsequently made to allow her temporary return for the express purpose of giving evidence in a court case," an INZ spokesman said.

The spokesman said proceedings are ongoing, and the agency couldn't give any further details for legal and privacy reasons.

Pictures of Jain driving around in Auckland and meeting friends have been posted on Facebook and Instagram.

After she left the country in March, her residence visa was cancelled and her appeal was deemed to have been withdrawn.

INZ said at the time that as a result, Jain was banned from returning to New Zealand.

Her victims include migrant workers from India and Fiji who were promised visas in exchange for their work, but were paid much less than the minimum wage.

Some went for weeks without any pay, and one had no visa and was working unlawfully.

Gandeep Singh, a staff member at Bucklands Beach Masala, said he worked 11 hours a day, six days a week and was paid only $250 a week, according to the summary of facts.

A Masala waitress, who gave her name only as Robin, was paid about $3 an hour.