An outrageous inner-city pad with a drive-in art gallery, sculpture-like staircases and bespoke features throughout is on the market for the first time.

The Auckland home designed by Virgil and Fay Roberts was well ahead of its time when it was built 12 years ago.

Windows and privacy screens close at the touch of a button, touch-pads control the lighting and heating on all three levels and an electric and candle-lit chandelier lowers automatically.

The stunning three-level townhouse on Hopetoun Street is being sold through Andrew Wall of Graham Wall real estate.

It boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gallery, cellar and seven car garaging spread over 463 sqm.

It has 180-degree views from East to West and with its curved walls and carefully designed spaces, the home is best described as a live-in sculpture.

Louvers, windows and even the chandelier are automated for ease and comfort. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate. Louvers, windows and even the chandelier are automated for ease and comfort. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate.

"We built it at a time people thought we were crazy because we spent a lot of money on it," Virgil Roberts said.

There is copper, chrome, aluminium and even gold - yes real gold - in the fixtures and fittings and on the walls.

"The house is fully automated because we wanted that ease and comfort and each feature is original because why-not."

A stunning welded steel staircase that seamlessly transitions from concave to convex leads to the master bedroom. Photo Graham Wall Real Estate. A stunning welded steel staircase that seamlessly transitions from concave to convex leads to the master bedroom. Photo Graham Wall Real Estate.

Real estate agent Andrew Wall said interest in the property had been high. Interest had come from professionals looking for a work from home space but also from families looking for a central location with top security.

He said it was near impossible to put a price on the property, which had a 2014 CV of $3.25m, because it was freehold in the city, was huge and no expense had been spared in the build.

"This is something so unique it is difficult to price. It will sell for a lot more than the CV would suggest."

Properties in Auckland city sold for between $10,000 and $20,000 per square metre, according to building esitmates, putting the 463sqm property between $5m-7m.

The house features artistic concrete and welded steel staircases including one that starts with concave steps and ends with convex which "went well over budget", another inspired by No 8 wire, and yet another that you enter through a giant stiletto.

Robert's background is in industrial design and he worked with an electro-mechanical engineer to make all of the design aspects he and Fay dreamed up happen.

North facing decks with automated windows and louvers take in harbour views but give complete privacy. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate. North facing decks with automated windows and louvers take in harbour views but give complete privacy. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate.

The spacious seven car garage doubles as an art gallery. The cars, including a Batman style Lamborghini (with the number plate Joker) and a bespoke pink VW Beetle, feature as works of art in their own right.

The seven car garage is designed to feel more art gallery than workshop. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate. The seven car garage is designed to feel more art gallery than workshop. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate.

An ingeniously designed tree sculpture hides the electrical and plumbing services to the upper levels.

The house is designed to be "a city fortress" when required but also opened up on all levels to sunshine and amazing views over the city and harbour.

The couple, whose two older daughters have now left home, are excited about their next project.

They have bought a couple of apartments in the Oasis Boutique Apartment project in nearby Myers Park.

The architectural and industrial exterior gives just a hint of the sculpture within. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate The architectural and industrial exterior gives just a hint of the sculpture within. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate

"We have a lot of new ideas, quite different from what we have here, a few curves, purple oak timber flooring. It's exciting stuff," Roberts said.

Virgil and Fay said they will miss their art-filled pad but look forward to handing it on for the next owner to enjoy.

Even the bright pink fridge and hidden liquor cabinet are bespoke. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate. Even the bright pink fridge and hidden liquor cabinet are bespoke. Photo / Graham Wall Real Estate.

"It is certainly for someone who wants a larger city home that doesn't want to live in an apartment scenario," Roberts said.

"It gets all day sun but when you want it's like a city fortress. It's a living sculpture with design solutions and interpretations that suited us.

"The design was quite revolutionary."