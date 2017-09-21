Air New Zealand has appointed Nick Judd as chief strategy, networks and alliances officer.



Judd, who is currently group general manager commercial, will replace Stephen Jones who leaves the airline shortly to join Wizz Air in Geneva.



Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said he was delighted to make an internal appointment to the executive after conducting an international search.



''He brings to his executive role a unique international perspective having worked for Air New Zealand in senior finance, loyalty and commercial positions at our head office and in Australia before running Greater China and then the Americas regions," Luxon told staff.



Air New Zealand flies to Shanghai and Luxon said that while in China, Judd helped guide the route to profitability.

In North America he led the development of sales and market development strategies which underpinned recent growth in the United States with United Airlines and additional capacity into Canada.

''His leadership has also been instrumental in contributing to the success of the two most recent additions to the international network - Buenos Aires and Houston,'' said Luxon.



Before his 14-year career with Air New Zealand, Judd spent three years working in Britain and Canada for Chase Manhattan Bank and News Ltd, in finance roles.

A cornerstone of his portfolio would be maintaining the delivery of the airline's sustainability agenda.

Today's announcement is the second big appointment at the airline this week.

Air New Zealand announced on Monday its chief financial officer Rob McDonald will retire at the end of the year and will be succeeded by group general manager of corporate finance, Jeff McDowall.