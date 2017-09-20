A 17m section of new pipe is due to arrive today at the Ruakaka site where the Refining NZ pipeline was damaged last week.

The mission to fix the pipe is underway, and Refining NZ gave details on how exactly the pipeline will be fixed.

The operation involves two sophisticated plugs, known as stopples, being installed on the damaged section of pipe to allow a new section of pipe to be welded in.

Refining NZ has set the timeframe for the new section of pipe to be in place as early as midday Sunday or as late as Tuesday and it will take a further 30 hours for the fuel to settle, be certified and be piped to the airport.