New Zealand's economy expanded in the second quarter in line with expectations as export and domestic demand underpinned growth although output in the construction sector continued to weaken.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 per cent in the three months to June 30, up from a revised 0.6 per cent expansion in the March quarter and was 2.5 per cent higher on the year, Statistics New Zealand said. The median in a Bloomberg poll of 12 economists' forecasts was for GDP to expand 0.8 per cent in the three months ended June 30 and 2.5 per cent on the year.

"Demand for exports has resulted in strong production growth in manufacturing and service industries," said national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet.

Exports rose 5.2 per cent, with exports of goods posting its biggest quarterly rise in nearly 20 years. This was driven by international sales of dairy and forestry products. Stats NZ noted that dairy export volumes were up 19 per cent in the June quarter as dairy inventories were run down. Exports of goods rose a quarterly 6.3 per cent while services exports gained 5.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Growth in exports of services benefited from strong tourism in the June quarter, helped by two international events staged in New Zealand - the World Masters Games and the British & Irish Lions Rugby Tour.

Eleven of the 16 industries increased in the June quarter with retail trade and accommodation expanding at the fastest pace in the quarter, Stats NZ said. Retail trade and accommodation continued to be boosted by the country's strong tourism flows and growing population, gaining 2.8 per cent on the quarter and 6.6 per cent on the year.

Manufacturing production grew 1.8 per cent in the quarter and was 2.6 per cent higher than a year earlier, with food, beverage and tobacco product manufacturing being the largest contributor.

Activity, however, was weighed on by a construction, which contracted 1.1 per cent following the 2.1 per cent decline in the March quarter. The fall reflected lower construction-related investment, including investment in non-residential and residential buildings and infrastructure. Construction contracted 0.1 per cent on the year.

Today's figures show agriculture, forestry and fishing growth was unchanged on the quarter and down 0.9 per cent on the year.

Overall, primary sector activity fell 0.8 per cent in the June quarter, following flat activity in March. Forestry and logging increased 8.1 per cent - the highest since December 2012. Agricultural activity fell 1.2 per cent in the June quarter, following 3.9 per cent growth in the March 2017. The decrease was driven by lower cattle and lamb farming, partly offset by higher milk production.

Mining activity also fell for the third consecutive quarter, down 5.2 per cent on quarter and 8.3 per cent on the year. However, lower oil and gas extraction was partly offset by increases in coal mining, oil exploration, and mining support services.

On an expenditure measure, GDP increased 1.1 per cent, underpinned by a 5.2 per cent increase in the exports of goods and services as well as a 0.9 per cent increase in household consumption expenditure. GDP expanded 2.5 per cent on an expenditure basis from the same period a year earlier.

On a per capita basis, GDP rose 0.3 per cent in the quarter, following a flat result in the March quarter. In the year ended June, it was up 0.6 per cent.

Stats NZ also said the real purchasing power of New Zealand's income rose in the June quarter with real gross national disposable income - or RGNDI - up 1.4 per cent in the June quarter, following a 1 per cent fall in the March quarter. RGNDI per capita was up 0.9 per cent in the June quarter following a revised 1.6 per cent decline in the March quarter.

The size of New Zealand's economy in current prices was $268 billion, Stats NZ said.