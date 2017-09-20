Fletcher Building's chief people and communications officer Kate Daly is leaving the country's biggest construction firm to take on a similar role at Bank of New Zealand, the same day the company's quarry workers down tools over pay and conditions.

Auckland-based Fletcher has been ringing in changes in its executive team and boardroom after costs at two major building projects blew out, forcing the company to downgrade earnings in the middle of a construction boom. Daly is heading to Bank of New Zealand where she will take over as director people and communications.

"Kate joined Fletcher Building as the Group General Manager of Human Resources in June 2011, and since then has built a strong human resources function focused on leadership, talent, diversity, capability and building a highly engaged and high performing workforce," interim chief executive Francisco Irazusta said in a statement. "The leadership and diversity programmes developed under her leadership have been recognised both internationally and domestically."

Daly's departure comes the same day First Union members at Fletcher's Winston quarry division go on strike outside the Hunua site in Auckland, following a one-day walk-out over poor pay and conditions last month.

Advertisement

First Union spokesman Bryce Hamilton said the company isn't offering workers enough to keep up with the cost of living, and the workers' collective has lodged legal proceedings against Fletcher accusing it of offering workers individual agreements during collection agreement negotiations, undermining those talks.

"Quarry work can be dirty and dangerous and the workers' site is classified as 'high hazard' by Worksafe," Hamilton said. "This isn't easy work and the workers deserve recognition for that."

Fletcher's employee costs rose 4.9 per cent to $1.73 billion in the year ended June 30, while senior executive remuneration shrank 24 per cent to $13 million.

The company's shares last traded at $8.16 and have dropped 23 per cent this year.