A joint industry-government group has been formed to oversee the return of jet fuel supplies into Auckland Airport, says Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins.

The group includes representatives from ExxonMobil, Z Energy, BP, Air New Zealand, KiwiRail, Auckland Council, Auckland Airport, Auckland Transport, New Zealand Defence Force, Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, and the Ministry of Transport.

It will work fulltime to coordinate the response to the supply issues that have arisen from this week's ongoing Marsden Pt fuel pipeline outage.

Its aim will be to streamline information flows and ensure logistics are effectively managed.

"It is part of the government's wider response to support industry efforts to address the disruption," Collins says.

The government was doing everything possible to improve supply, including making it easier for carriers to get overweight permits so tankers could safely carry more fuel, she said.

The navy ship HMNZS Endeavour will set sail for Marsden Point at 11am tomorrow.

The New Zealand Defence Force is finalising the logistics of supplying its trucks and fuel for use in the fuel's transportation.

Meanwhile, fuel rationing at Auckland Airport is likely to continue for airlines until next Thursday, a spokesman for the oil industry says.

Since the pipeline carrying jet fuel from Marsden Pt ruptured last week, planes departing Auckland Airport were asked to operate with only 30 per cent of normal fuel levels.

Mobil manager and spokesman for customers of Refining NZ, Andrew McNaught, said that rationing - although being reviewed daily - is now likely to last until September 28.

The fuel industry has been scrambling for new ways of getting aviation fuel to Auckland while Refining NZ has been defending the time it's taking to repair the damaged pipeline.

The refinery company said yesterday that a jet fuel loading station at Marsden Pt was now ready to fill tankers as soon as they arrived but a representative for fuel companies said they still did not know whether they could use road tankers or a tank on Wynyard Wharf in central Auckland for aviation gas.

The pipeline carried all Auckland's aviation fuel to a depot near the airport until it ruptured last week leading to fuel rationing for airlines, which have been forced to cancel and re-route flights.

McNaught said alternative transport arrangements were still a "work in progress" and the priority remained cutting demand to 30 per cent of usual from airlines at the airport through reduced flying or aircraft taking on fuel at other New Zealand airports or those in Australia or the Pacific.

The Board of Airline Representatives has 28 members affected by the fuel crisis and would meet fuel companies today about allocations of remaining fuel.

Industry figures show there are 8.9 million litres of jet fuel in tanks near Auckland Airport and 9.5 million litres at the Wiri terminal.

Yesterday airlines used about 1 million litres.