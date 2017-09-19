Fletcher Building has started to refresh its boardroom with the departure of two directors and says it wants their replacements to have construction and contracting experience.

Director John Judge, who is chair of the board's audit & risk committee, will end a nine-year tenure at the company's annual meeting next month and Kate Spargo, who joined in 2012, will retire immediately, the Auckland-based company said in a statement. That leaves the Fletcher board with six directors, and it has started a process "to extend its skills and experience, particularly in the area of construction and contracting," the company said.

Last month, Fletcher chairman Ralph Norris said the board would be refreshed as part of a normal rotation when fronting the company's annual results after chief executive Mark Adamson was dumped. Profit slumped after two major construction projects blew out, although the rest of Fletcher's workbook is seen having positive margins.

Norris today said Judge made a "significant contribution" during his time, while Spargo particular input in the company's health and safety governance.

Advertisement

Bruce Hassall will assume the chair of the audit & risk committee while Cecilia Tarrant will take over as chair of the safety, health and environment & sustainability committee.

Fletcher shares last traded at $8.17 and have dropped 23 per cent so far this year, compared with a 13 per cent gain for the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index.