95 octane is being delivered to Z Energy service stations and the number without fuel should be reduced to four by the end of today.

In the wake of the ruptured Marsden Pt fuel pipeline, supplies of 95 octane had run dry at 13 Z Energy service stations yesterday.

Z Energy has been prioritising trucking 91 octane and diesel from its plants elsewhere in the country as these are used by the majority of motorists.

But a company spokesman said this morning that 95 octane had already been delivered to some service stations and the number affected was likely between five and 10.

The spokesman was unable to say which service stations were still without 95.

Fuel supply at BP and Mobil stations has not been impacted by the pipeline problem.