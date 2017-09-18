Refining NZ has defended the speed of its announcement to the share market about the rupture of its pipeline to Wiri.

The company revealed on Facebook last Thursday that it was experiencing problems with the pipeline, but it was not until the weekend that the full extent of the problem became known.

Investor Peter Wakeman complained to the authorities about Refining NZ's slowness to tell the market about the pipeline leak, which has led to travel disruption amid a shortage in aviation fuel.

Stock exchange operator NZX has said it is talking to Refining NZ about its announcement about the pipeline leak. Listed companies have to continuously report anything that may have a material impact on them.

"While Refining NZ will not generally respond to media commentary, in the current circumstances regarding issues with the Refinery to Auckland pipeline, and recent media commentary concerning when Refining NZ first notified those issues to the market, Refining NZ considers it appropriate to do so," chief executive, Sjoerd Post, said to the NZX today.

"The company announced to the market as soon as it understood that the pipeline would not be operational for more than a few days," he said.

"Initially Refining NZ thought that the leak could be fixed within two days by installing a clamp on the damaged section of the pipe.

"If that had been the case the issue would have been within the ambit of operational matters and of no concern to our customers and the wider public.

"It only became apparent over the weekend that the damage to the pipeline would take longer to remedy - and accordingly we announced this to the market before it opened on Monday," he said.

NZ Refining said all going to plan, it expected to deliver jet fuel through the pipeline into Wiri between midday Sunday and midday Tuesday.

Refining NZ expects it will then take another 30 hours for the jet fuel to settle, for recertification to be obtained, and to transport it to Auckland Airport.

The rupture of the 170km-long pipeline, through which it pumps aviation fuel for use at the airport, has caused widespread disruption at the airport through flight cancellations and postponements.