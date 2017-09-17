Stock exchange operator NZX says it is in talks with Refining NZ regarding its announcement about the pipeline leak which has led to travel disruption amid a shortage in aviation fuel.

The pipeline burst on Thursday but Refining NZ didn't release a statement about it until 8.30am this morning.

Stock exchange listed companies have an obligation to continuously report anything that may have a material impact on them.

Asked if the NZX was looking into the timing of the announcement a spokeswoman said it was "engaging with Refining NZ on this morning's announcement regarding the Wiri pipeline leak".

Advertisement

"NZX is unable to provide any further comment at this time."

The Herald has asked Refining NZ why it did not inform the market of the leak before this morning but has yet to receive a response.

The company has said the leak will affect revenue by $10 million to $15 million.

Refining NZ generated annual revenue of $353.8 million in calendar year 2016.

Its shares have fallen 3 per cent or 8c to $2.40 in early trading.

Meanwhile Auckland Airport shares have remained unchanged at $6.31 while Air New Zealand's shares have fallen 10c to $3.15.