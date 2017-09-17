The reality of Auckland's housing market was clearly displayed in the prices paid on last night's The Block NZ, an industry chief says.

Bindi Norwell, Real Estate Institute of NZ chief executive, said amounts paid to achieve the sales were to be expected and she was not surprised.

"It's typical of what's happening and reflective of the market which has been stabilising for a while, so it's just about getting expectations between buyers and sellers. I think the prices were quite fair," Norwell said this morning.

Hamilton dads Andy Murdie and Nate Ross got $1,250,000 and made a $30,000 profit, making them overall winners of season six.

Advertisement

Palmerston North friends Stacey Cottrill and Yanita McLea got $1,271,000, making $20,000; twins Ali and Julia Heaney got $1,242,000, making $13,000; Christchurch brothers Ling and Zing - real names Levi and Zach Inglis - sold for $1.3m and made only $1000.

Last year, the winning house sold for $1,610,000, netting Sam and Emmett a $380,000 profit and the $100,000 prize money.

Despite social media comments about the prices being extremely low, Norwell disagreed.

"This is just what's happening. It doesn't mean places are not selling. It just means more negotiations and some places get passed in but they're still selling, they're just taking longer," Norwell said of the overall market.

Read more:

• Surprise second auction nets win for Andy and Nate

• Social media lashes out at two attempts to sell winning Block house

• The Block villain Julia speaks out on being stood down from the show

• Why The Block's mystery bidder is causing a stir

"I don't think prices were low. It's just a few days before the election. I thought it was very positive. People are still buying at auctions but because they take their time a bit more, the places might get passed in and there's more negotiation. Things are still selling."

Before the auctions, the houses in Potter Ave, Northcote had been tipped to sell for more than $1.3 million - but buyers appeared cautious on the night with bidding seemingly slow and reluctant.

On Twitter, fans expressed their surprise and disappointment with the results and many questioned whether the lacklustre profits spelt the end for the reality competition.

But host Mark Richardson has confirmed the series will be back next year for a seventh season.