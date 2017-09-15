He's the billionaire who hopes to explore space and send humans to Mars.

Now Elon Musk has shown us he's not afraid to fail along the way by bravely releasing a film of his rocket firm's disastrous crashes on Instagram, reports The Sun.

Musk founded SpaceX in a bid to cut down the cost of exploring space.

It has spent years trying to develop an autonomous, reusable rocket capable of journeying up into the heavens and then landing itself back on terra firma.

Advertisement

This is not an easy task and although SpaceX managed to pull off this incredible feat earlier this year, there were plenty of disasters along the way.

The tech mogul shared a video today showing all the dramatic crashes that have taken place while testing a Falcon 9 rocket.

It's called "how not to land a reusable rocket booster" and shows Musk's rockets exploding in midair or crashing in a ball of flames.

The rockets were often tested out at sea, where they landed on a floating platform and sometimes blew up.

"Technically it landed, just not in one piece," Musk wrote in a caption beneath footage of one of his spaceships going kaboom.

Last year, one of Musk's rockets exploded at Cape Canaveral space centre - blowing up Facebook's $275 million internet satellite.

SpaceX was conducting a test firing of its pioneering unmanned rocket when disaster struck.

A series of explosions sent smoke and flames shooting through the sky and shook buildings miles away.

The blast took Facebook's first satellite with it, costing the company a whopping $A251 million.

The space agency - fronted by billionaire playboy and Tesla founder Elon Musk - suffered a catastrophic blow when his Dragon capsule exploded at Cape Canaveral in September.

Musk had been planning to shoot the astronauts into space as part of a NASA mission which would put the US at the forefront of space travel once more.

And it was an important step toward his dream of creating a human colony on Mars. Musk has claimed the race to develop artificial intelligence could spark World War Three.

The Tesla founder spoke about his fears after Vladimir Putin claimed that the nation which controls artificial intelligence will come to rule the world.

On Twitter, Musk wrote: "China, Russia - soon all countries with strong computer science. "

"Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3."

The development of killer computers would give any nation a clear edge over its competitors.

Artificial intelligence could be used to command fleets of drones or battalions of killer robots, while responding to threats at speeds much faster than any human could manage.

But there's a risk that a super-smart AI could go rogue and launch genocidal attacks without being constrained by human conscience and empathy.

Musk said that it may actually be the AI itself that launches the next World War.