Two worklights sold at Mitre 10 and Hammer Hardware have been recalled amid concerns they could cause electric shocks.

The recall was for two Jobmate lights sold at Mitre 10, Mitre 10 Mega and Hammer Hardware from June 2016 until last month.

The models were Jobmate Worklight LED 65K 18W 1800LM IP44 sku 246767 and model number L8018, and the Jobmate Flood/Worklight LED 50W 4000LM IP44 2OUT sku 246769 and model number 8702SMD.

"We have identified that the lights have a tap-on (piggy-back) plug which may not have the required earth protection," a Mitre 10 spokeswoman said.



"If a connected Class 1 appliance, such as a kettle or power tool, is connected to the plug and independently develops a fault it may not earth properly, creating the risk of an electric shock."

Customers were encouraged to return the products to their nearest Mitre 10 or Hammer Hardware for a full refund.

The companies apologised to customers for the inconvenience.