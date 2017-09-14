Those hoping to rent with pets in Auckland should expect to pay more, says Auckland's biggest real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson.

Data from the 12 months to August showed across all Auckland suburbs, rentals that allowed pets cost more a week than those that didn't.

The number of rentals that allowed pets was also significantly lower than those that did.

In West Auckland, just 6 per cent of rentals were pet-friendly and they cost almost $60 extra a week on average.

"Tenants being allowed to have pets is regularly an issue we see with rentals," the agency said.

"The risk of damage from pets often means landlords don't wish to allow them in their investment properties.

"According to the NZ Companion Animal Council, around 64 per cent of New Zealand households are home to at least one pet."

The Franklin, Manukau region had the highest proportion of pet-friendly rentals with 23 per cent open to pets.

The region also had the smallest difference in average price - $465.30 a week without pets compared to $467.88 with pets.

"Elevent per cent of our new rentals in the past 12 months have allowed tenants to have pets, and on average have received an additional $54.46 per week," said Barfoot and Thompson.

Prices in Northland had the biggest disparity - $415.53 without pets compared to $516.25 with pets.