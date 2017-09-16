It's natural to get the phone-upgrade itch when the likes of Apple, Samsung and others keep coming out with newer models. And sometimes your old phone is just kaput. But what do you do with a serviceable but outdated gadget?

Rather than relegate an old phone to a desk drawer, consider reusing, recycling or reselling it. Of course, there's also the option to donate. Here's a guide for figuring out what you might do with last year's model (or even older ones).

DONATE TO CHARITY

Several charities accept old phones as a donation. But these groups probably won't physically give your old phones to people in need. Instead, they'll often sell your phone to recyclers and keep the money.

The Starship Foundation's mobile phone appeal started in 2009, it recycles mobile phones by turning old unwanted phones into valuable funds to support children in medical emergencies, providing a great benefit to families across the country.

Advertisement

Unwanted phones can be dropped off at Vodafone, Spark or 2degrees stores with an in-store recycling banks, or Appeal partners can arrange collection.

Autism New Zealand is teamed up with the phone recycler Swapkit NZ in a scheme where old mobile phones can be swapped for new technology.

Participating schools, groups or individuals gather donated phones and once enough phones have been collected, Swapkit will arrange a pick up and gift an iPad, laptop or tablet depending on how many are collected.

Arthritis New Zealand also collects old mobile phones to recycle, receiving a 'reward' for them. Unwanted phones can be posted to the organisations PO BOX address written on its website.

SELL SELL SELL

Once new models come out, older ones flood onto TradeMe and other resale sites, so it might make sense to wait a little.

How much money you can make off your old phone depends on the brand and how much wear and tear it's seen.

On TradeMe, you can purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 in "excellent" condition for $550 - that's the starting bidding price. What does "excellent" mean? The phone has no cracks on the screen or body, powers on and makes calls, and is even comes with a camo phone case. A "refurbished" 32GB that looks like it's never been used will cost you $10 less. A 128GB iPhone 7 with a rose gold finish and in good condition, meanwhile, will cost you $1,250.

REUSE, REPURPOSE

Even without cellular service, you old phone will be able to get on Wi-Fi, so you can use it to stream music, post on Facebook or do pretty much anything else you want provided you are in Wi-Fi range.

Keep it for yourself, give it to a broke friend, or load it up with kid-friendly apps and games and hand it down to your children. Or just keep it as a backup in case something horrible happens to your main phone. An old phone can tide you over until you can manage repairs or get a replacement.

WHAT UPGRADE?

Of course, there's no rule saying you must upgrade your phone each year, as much as manufacturers would like you to.

Is your phone still in fairly good condition? Could you, perhaps, get that cracked screen fixed, delete some videos and apps to free up memory, and clean out accumulated pocket lint in the charging or headphone port?

You can try a toothpick or use canned air, but be careful using something made of metal like a paper clip - you could damage your phone.

Then you'd really have an excuse to upgrade.